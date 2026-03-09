Toronto police are on the hunt for an 18-year-old Hamilton woman who is wanted in connection with a suspected kidnapping investigation.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly lured someone to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Christie Street after midnight on July 26, 2025.

“Upon arrival, the victim was ambushed by a group of males,” police wrote in a news release issued on Monday. “The victim was forced into a vehicle […] driven around for several hours while demands were made for money.”

Authorities say the victim was assaulted and located by police within a few hours. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ashley Crenshaw of Hamilton. She is wanted for four offences, including kidnapping for ransom, two counts of forcible confinement and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

She is described as having brown curly hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.