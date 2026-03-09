Hamilton woman, 18, accused of kidnapping after setting up a fake date: police

Police have released an image of 18-year-old Ashley Crenshaw of Hamilton. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 9, 2026 7:04 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for an 18-year-old Hamilton woman who is wanted in connection with a suspected kidnapping investigation.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly lured someone to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Christie Street after midnight on July 26, 2025.

“Upon arrival, the victim was ambushed by a group of males,” police wrote in a news release issued on Monday. “The victim was forced into a vehicle […] driven around for several hours while demands were made for money.”

Authorities say the victim was assaulted and located by police within a few hours. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ashley Crenshaw of Hamilton. She is wanted for four offences, including kidnapping for ransom, two counts of forcible confinement and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

She is described as having brown curly hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued...

3h ago

2 men charged after several payment-skimming machines allegedly found at Clarington gas station

Durham Regional Police officers say the incident happened at a gas station on Highways 35 and 115 in Clarington on March 3, 2026.

5h ago

Toronto man, 50, faces new charges for child sexual abuse material

A 50-year-old man from Toronto who was arrested last month for allegedly luring children online for sexual purposes is facing new charges, according to police. Authorities in Niagara and Peel regions...

3h ago

3 suspects arrested, 2 wanted in North York home invasion

Three suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in a North York home invasion. Officers were called to a home in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning. Toronto...

2h ago

Top Stories

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued...

3h ago

2 men charged after several payment-skimming machines allegedly found at Clarington gas station

Durham Regional Police officers say the incident happened at a gas station on Highways 35 and 115 in Clarington on March 3, 2026.

5h ago

Toronto man, 50, faces new charges for child sexual abuse material

A 50-year-old man from Toronto who was arrested last month for allegedly luring children online for sexual purposes is facing new charges, according to police. Authorities in Niagara and Peel regions...

3h ago

3 suspects arrested, 2 wanted in North York home invasion

Three suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in a North York home invasion. Officers were called to a home in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning. Toronto...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader

Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the new supreme leader following his father's killing that sparked a widening conflict.

4h ago

0:20
Snowplow crashes into SickKids Hospital, driver arrested

A man is in police custody after a snow removal vehicle crashed into the ambulance bay at SickKids Hospital Monday afternoon.

4h ago

0:48
One arrested, another remains at large in shooting that killed man in Vaughan

York Regional Police officers say a 19-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a 65-year-old man was shot at a Vaughan plaza in January.

7h ago

2:16
Toronto Jewish community reeling following shootings at two synagogues

Toronto Jewish community leaders and Premier Ford denounced the recent shootings at multiple synagogues.

8h ago

0:42
Rihanna's Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire

The home of Rihanna was hit by gunfire after a female suspect allegedly shot at the singer's Beverly Hills mansion from a vehicle.

8h ago

More Videos