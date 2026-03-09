Liberals nominate Fintrac official Annette Ryan as new budget watchdog

<p>A man is silhouetted as buildings cast their shadows in front of the Peace tower on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2026 12:34 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has nominated a senior official from the national financial intelligence agency as Ottawa’s next fiscal watchdog.

Wayne Long, secretary of state for financial institutions, tabled a nomination Monday asking MPs to approve Annette Ryan to take on the currently vacant role of parliamentary budget officer.

The nomination is for a seven-year term.

Ryan has worked in the public service for more than a decade and currently serves as a deputy director at the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre, better known as Fintrac.

The Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer scrutinizes federal spending decisions and helps to cost out campaign proposals during elections.

Interim PBO Jason Jacques’ term expired on March 2 without a successor in place.

The office is not able to publish new reports or take on new requests from parliamentarians without a parliamentary budget officer.

The appointment of a PBO is made by cabinet after consultation with other recognized party leaders and must be approved by the House of Commons and Senate.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney that he had reservations about the Liberals’ pick for PBO and he wanted Jacques to assume the role on a permanent basis.

Jacques was critical of the Liberal government’s financial plan early in his six-month term. He said at the time the state of the federal debt path was “stupefying” and not sustainable.

Later, in an interview with The Canadian Press, Jacques expressed regret over his choice of words.

Poilievre told reporters on Parliament Hill on Monday that Carney was “trying to muzzle the parliamentary budget office” by not appointing Jacques to the seven-year gig. Poilievre said Jacques was doing an effective job of holding the government to account.

When the Liberals tabled the 2025 fall budget with a $78.3-billion deficit for this fiscal year, Jacques said the plan was broadly sustainable in the long term but also warned that Ottawa had used up some of its ability to absorb future shocks.

He also called for an independent body to keep track of how the government defines capital investments in the new fiscal framework.

The Conservative leader was asked whether his party will approve Ryan’s nomination in the House.

“We’ll look at the new nominee’s record and, once we have, we’ll vote accordingly,” Poilievre said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press


Top Stories

Man in custody after driving snow removal vehicle into SickKids Hospital: police

A man is in police custody after a snow removal vehicle crashed into the ambulance bay at SickKids Hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities say the vehicle was unattended when an unknown man entered the...

39m ago

19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

York Regional Police officers say the 19-year-old was arrested in Moosonee on Thursday. The incident happened in Vaughan on Jan. 26.

1h ago

Carney expected to be a no-show as MPs debate Iran war in House of Commons

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament are expected to debate Canada's approach to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran on Monday evening, although the prime minister won't be taking part. After opposition parties called...

32m ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance facility opening at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

As of March 10, passengers bound for the United States will finish the customs process at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport before departure.

1h ago

