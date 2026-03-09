NDP leadership voting begins, Singh’s successor announced on March 29

NDP leadership candidates Tanille Johnston from left to right, Tony McQuail, Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Rob Ashton, pose for a photo after the NDP English language leadership debate, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2026 8:34 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 10:41 am.

Voting has begun in the NDP leadership race with a March 28 deadline for members to cast their vote.

A party official says that there are 100,000 members who are eligible to vote in the election.

There are five candidates in the race, union leader Rob Ashton, social worker Tanille Johnston, filmmaker Avi Lewis, Alberta MP Heather McPherson and farmer Tony McQuail.

Lewis is far and away the fundraising leader in the race, based on the latest NDP quarterly financial returns, pulling in about $724,000 in the final three months of 2025.

McPherson saw the second largest share of donations, with $316,000 in the same time frame.

The results of the contest will be announced on March 29 during the party’s annual convention that’s being held in Winnipeg.

