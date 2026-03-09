Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Toronto, Ontario - Man Walking across the Street in The Rain in Toronto. Photo: Getty Images. David Fillion Productions

By Meredith Bond and Natasha Ramsahai

Posted March 9, 2026 3:47 pm.

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for a system expected to bring between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain. Higher amounts are possible in areas that have thunderstorms as well.

With the ground still mostly frozen and saturated, it won’t be able to absorb the high rainfall amounts. This could cause flash floods, water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Rainfall warnings are expected as the system moves in Tuesday night.

It’s expected to last through Wednesday when the mild weather Toronto been experiencing will cool down drastically, dropping to -3 C overnight.

The temperatures will be back to hovering near seasonal, just above zero, later this week.

The drop in temperature will set the stage for potentially two snowy systems over the next six days. This first is expected to arrive on Friday starting as wet snow, then mixing in rain especially near the lake which will limit snowfall amounts to just a few centimetres.

The second system will be more of a wintry mess on Sunday. Get ready for many types of precipitation to fall throughout the day ranging from snow to ice pellets to freezing rain to rain.

It’s still too early to say how intense this system will be but it’s definitely one that could impact travel late in the weekend.

Extended forecast

Thursday: High: 1 C, Low: -5 C and cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries.

Friday: High: 1 C, Low: -6 C and cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain.

Saturday: High: 0 C, Low: -2 C and cloudy.

2 men charged after several payment-skimming machines allegedly found at Clarington gas station

Durham Regional Police officers say the incident happened at a gas station on Highways 35 and 115 in Clarington on March 3, 2026.

1h ago

Toronto man, 50, faces new charges for child sexual abuse material

A 50-year-old man from Toronto who was arrested last month for allegedly luring children online for sexual purposes is facing new charges, according to police. Authorities in Niagara and Peel regions...

11m ago

Man in custody after driving snow removal vehicle into SickKids Hospital: police

A man is in police custody after a snow removal vehicle crashed into the ambulance bay at SickKids Hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities say the vehicle was unattended when an unknown man entered the...

1h ago

19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

York Regional Police officers say the 19-year-old was arrested in Moosonee on Thursday. The incident happened in Vaughan on Jan. 26.

3h ago

