A surge of heavy rain across Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday is causing flooding on several major routes, prompting police to warn drivers to use extreme caution as conditions continue to deteriorate.

Environment Canada says up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall by the end of the day, and the downpour has already overwhelmed drainage in multiple parts of the city.

Toronto police say they’ve received a growing number of calls about flooded roadways, including:

Gardiner Expressway at York Street

Lawrence Avenue East at Railside Road

Birchmount Road and Huntingwood Drive

Northline Road and O’Connor Drive

Officers are urging drivers to slow down, leave extra travel time, and adjust to the slick, water‑covered roads. In several areas, pooling water has made lanes impassable, forcing vehicles to divert or turn back.

Police say conditions may worsen through the morning and afternoon as the rain continues.

For information concerning flooding, Environment Canada says you can consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office here for the latest details.

“Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Avoid low-lying areas. Watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” Canada’s weather agency noted on Wednesday.