What could Canadian involvement in Iran look like?

In the immediate aftermath of the strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, Prime Minister Mark Carney came out with a declaration of support, which later developed into what he called a “regretful” position due to the lack of international order.

So what exactly is Canada’s position, and what would military involvement mean for Canada?

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Dr. Alexander Salt, a post-doctoral fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, to discuss Carney’s developing messages on the Iran conflict and how Canada could be dragged into the war as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “plans.”

