What could Canadian involvement in Iran look like?

Residents look on and take pictures as flames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility struck as attacks hit the city during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Arileza Sotakbar/ISNA via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 9, 2026 7:32 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 7:33 am.

In the immediate aftermath of the strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, Prime Minister Mark Carney came out with a declaration of support, which later developed into what he called a “regretful” position due to the lack of international order.

So what exactly is Canada’s position, and what would military involvement mean for Canada?

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Dr. Alexander Salt, a post-doctoral fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, to discuss Carney’s developing messages on the Iran conflict and how Canada could be dragged into the war as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “plans.”

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

11h ago

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening, following a weekend meeting of ministers...

9h ago

5 youths sought after violent assault near Oshawa high school

Durham police are searching for five male suspects after a student was attacked with a metal weapon near an Oshawa high school last week. The assault happened on Tuesday, March 3, at approximately 1:30...

4m ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

12h ago

Top Stories

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

11h ago

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening, following a weekend meeting of ministers...

9h ago

5 youths sought after violent assault near Oshawa high school

Durham police are searching for five male suspects after a student was attacked with a metal weapon near an Oshawa high school last week. The assault happened on Tuesday, March 3, at approximately 1:30...

4m ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Double digit temperatures continue until Wednesday

Double digit temperatures are expected to stick around until Wednesday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:11
Police, community leaders condemn attacks on GTA synagogues, vow to investigate

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

14h ago

2:49
Spring-like temperatures will kick-off the work week

Temperatures are expected to pick-up on Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

March 7, 2026 6:46 pm EST EST

2:53
Two GTA Synagogues hit with gunfire on Saturday

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York on Saturday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

March 7, 2026 6:03 pm EST EST

2:19
Police investigate shootings at two GTA synagogues

Police are investigating two separate shootings within minutes of each other involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York.

March 7, 2026 12:52 pm EST EST

More Videos