Stolen vehicle recovered in Caledon, 3 people charged

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 28, 2026 10:48 am.

Three people are facing criminal charges after a stolen vehicle was recovered by police in Caledon over the weekend.

Officers were initially called to a residence on Coleraine Drive at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Saturday for reports of suspicious activity.

When police arrived at the scene, they noticed a vehicle leaving the location and officers attempted to stop them.

“The vehicle fled and lost control a short distance away at which time the driver was arrested,” OPP wrote in a statement shared on Sunday. “Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested a short distance away.”

“The vehicle was found to have been reported as stolen from another jurisdiction,” detectives added.

Authorities have charged 29-year-old Lovepreet Singh with four offences, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

Police also charged 26-year-old Dilraj Dhillon and 29-year-old Harjet Dhillon with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They were held for a bail hearing on Sunday.

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