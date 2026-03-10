Canadian companies should take action ahead of CUSMA review, a new report says

Trade talks between Canada and the U.S. are expected to be a key issue for businesses in 2026. Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke ROB GURDEBEKE

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 12:14 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 1:01 pm.

A new report from Boston Consulting Group outlines ways Canadian companies can prepare for the coming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

The report says that despite moves by the U.S. to impose higher duties on some Canadian and Mexican products, North American trade has remained relatively strong, with about 60 per cent of goods imported from those countries into the U.S. remaining duty-free.

The formal review of the trade agreement, known as CUSMA, is set to begin in July. The talks could change the rules around trade for a range of industries, including automobiles and digital services.

The report outlines three potential outcomes for the negotiations, which include an extension of CUSMA with targeted changes to side agreements, a new three-way deal and the termination of CUSMA in favour of bilateral agreements.

Companies can prepare for the outcome of the negotiations, the report says, by taking actions like establishing a tariff command centre to monitor the situation, along with working through potential scenarios that could impact their business.

Other preparations might include redesigning procurement and manufacturing networks to preserve flexibility and engaging with stakeholders.

