Conservatives seek to remove barriers to shipping alcohol across provincial borders

MP for Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna Dan Albas rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison and Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 11:31 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 12:12 pm.

A Conservative member of Parliament has introduced a private member’s bill to enable shipments of Canadian alcohol across the country.

Dan Albas’s bill seeks to amend the Canada Post Corporation Act to remove restrictions on direct interprovincial shipments of alcohol to consumers.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said there are more barriers to trade between provinces than there are with many countries, and it’s against the law for Canada Post to deliver Canadian beer, wine or liquor in six provinces.

Federal and provincial leaders have been working to dismantle internal trade barriers and Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed during the spring federal election campaign to have “free trade” in Canada “by Canada Day.”

Bill C-5, the omnibus bill that reduces federal restrictions on interprovincial trade and also speeds up permitting for large infrastructure projects, became law on June 26.

Poilievre argues there has been “very little progress” on interprovincial free trade and the obstacle isn’t the provinces but the Canada Post legislation, which he is urging the prime minister to change.

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

4m ago

Video shows moment 19-year-old pedestrian struck in Markham hit‑and‑run

Warning: The article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. York Regional Police (YRP) have released a new video capturing the moment a 19‑year‑old pedestrian was struck and...

6m ago

Mississauga brothers charged after police recover $800K in stolen vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested two brothers from Mississauga in connection with an organized auto theft ring, recovered 13 stolen vehicles valued at more than $800,000, and laid 55 charges. The...

1h ago

Ajax man charged after calling 911 two dozen times for non‑emergencies, police say

Durham police have charged a 24‑year‑old Ajax man after he allegedly called 911 roughly two dozen times on Sunday for reasons investigators say were not emergencies. Officers were first dispatched...

3h ago

