Ontario Teachers’ earned 6.7 per cent return in 2025, net assets grew to $279.4B

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board says it earned a return of 6.7 per cent last year, helped by its venture growth investments as well as its holdings in public equities, gold and credit.

However, the pension plan says the result fell short of its benchmark return of 11.7 per cent for the year.

The pension plan says its net assets grew to $279.4 billion, up from $266.3 billion in 2024.

Investment income totalled $18.5 billion, while member and employer contributions amounted to $4.1 billion for the year, partially offset by $8.5 billion in benefits paid and $1.0 billion in administrative expenses.

The pension plan says it was fully funded as of Jan. 1, meaning plan assets exceeded future pension liabilities.

It says its funding ratio was 111 per cent, up from 110 per cent a year earlier.