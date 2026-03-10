OPP completes review of judge comments on Toronto police officer possible collusion during Zameer trial

Umar Zameer and his lawyers walk away from the courthouse following his not guilty verdict, in Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 10, 2026 4:36 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 4:45 pm.

Nearly two years after Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, Toronto police have received the findings of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) review conducted as a result of “adverse comments” made by the Superior Court justice during the trial.

In a statement from the Office of Chief Myron Demkiw, they said the service is currently reviewing the report and “taking the necessary time to notify and brief affected individuals about the findings before they are released publicly.”

Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on April 21, 2024 in the death of Northrup, who was working in plainclothes when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Three police officers, including Northrup’s partner, provided eyewitness testimony claiming that the veteran detective was standing with his hands up the moment before he was fatally struck.

However, two crash reconstruction experts – one called by the Crown and one by the defence – told court they concluded Northrup had been side swiped and knocked down by the car as it was reversing and was already on the ground when he was run over.

The judge in the case, Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy, made a rare apology to Zameer, and suggested that three witness officers who took the stand may have possibly colluded, something they all denied.

Demkiw asked for the review by OPP as a result of those comments and ordered a full internal review of all aspects of plainclothes policing, including equipment and procedures for officer and public safety.

The findings of the report are expected to be released to the public “in due course.”

“The Service is committed to transparency and will release the report publicly once these notifications have been completed,” read the Office of the Chief’s statement.

