TTC expanding late-night Line 6 Finch West LRT service as of March 15

A TTC Line 6 Finch West LRT train is seen at Humber College station. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 10, 2026 9:48 am.

It’s been more than three months since the TTC launched Line 6 Finch West, but the transit agency is expanding how late it will run trains.

According to TTC staff, trains will move along the corridor until 1 a.m. every day as of March 15. Officials said trains will operate every 10 minutes during late evening hours.

Under an introductory phase of Line 6 Finch West service, train service ran daily until 10 p.m. and then shuttle bus service took over until 1 a.m.

The current start times (6 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. on Sundays, 7 a.m. on holidays) will remain in effect. Also, there won’t be any changes to 336 Finch West late-night bus service.

TTC staff also said in a recent public notice that service will be “improved” during the early morning and evening hours on Saturdays and holidays, but exact details weren’t provided.

Officials previously said the earlier end-of-service time was implemented as operators and maintenance workers became more familiar with the line.

Meanwhile, City of Toronto crews continue the installation of transit signal priority technology along the 11-kilometre corridor as part of an effort to speed up trip times.

