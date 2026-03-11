Conservatives nominate candidates for two coming byelections

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives have nominated candidates in two of the three byelections set for April 13.

Adrienne Charles, who ran for the Tories in last spring’s election, will once again be on the ballot in Terrebonne, Que.

That byelection was ordered after the Supreme Court annulled the Liberals’ single-vote win over the Bloc Québécois candidate.

Don Hodgson will carry the Conservative banner in Toronto’s University-Rosedale.

That seat was left vacant when Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland resigned.

The Conservatives have not yet announced a candidate for the third byelection in Scarborough Southwest, the suburban Toronto seat most recently held by Liberal Bill Blair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press