OMNI Television launches scholarship applications for journalism students

The OMNI Television Scholarship program has launched its annual applications for students pursuing post-secondary studies in a journalism-related field and who are interested in careers in ethnic and third-language journalism.

The OMNI scholarship will provide up to $20,000 across Canada, with individual awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the applicants.

Eligible applicants must submit a personal statement about the fluent language they speak and how they are hoping to use the language in their journalism career. Applicants are also required to provide a list of their volunteer, community or extra-curricular activities. Students must use the scholarship in the academic year for which it is awarded.

For the full process and to submit an online application, applicants can visit this website.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, May 14 by 1 p.m. ET.

Applicants are eligible if they are:

A Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada as of the application date;

Planning to start or continue full-time studies in a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, graduate certificate, or diploma program in a journalism-related field;

Planning to pursue a career in ethnic and third-language journalism;

Study at Canadian educational institutions that have recognized degree, diploma granting powers or their affiliates (e.g., universities, colleges/CEGEPs).

The scholarship is open to students who are studying in journalism-related fields at a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, graduate certificate or diploma program. These programs include:

Journalism

Communication Studies

Media Studies

Radio and Television

Film Studies

Photography

Broadcasting

Applicants are assessed based on the quality and relevance of their statements by OMNI’s Advisory Council. Successful applicants will receive confirmation in August, and payment will be made after the acceptance process and document review.

OMNI is home to daily national newscasts broadcast in six languages, featuring a variety of locally produced current affairs programs and airing popular entertainment shows from around the globe. OMNI supports journalism students interested in providing news and information to Canadians in the languages they understand.