Ottawa puts $200M into space launch pad in Nova Scotia

National Defence David McGuinty speaks during an announcement in Ottawa on Monday, March 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2026 11:13 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2026 11:57 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government is putting $200 million toward a Canadian-owned launch pad to send satellites into orbit.

Ottawa will use the funds over the next decade to lease a space launch pad near Canso, Nova Scotia, which will serve as the foundation for a future spaceport.

Defence Minister David McGuinty announced the project today at a Canadian Space Agency lab in the nation’s capital.

Canada does not currently have the ability to launch space projects on its own and has relied on the United States to get its satellites into space.

The initiative is part of the Liberal government’s new strategy to build up the domestic defence industry.

The 2025 budget earmarked $183 million over the next three years for establishing sovereign space launch capabilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

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