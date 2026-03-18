Ontario asks B.C., Quebec to drop electric vehicle targets

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists during an availability at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on Monday March 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2026 11:17 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2026 12:26 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking his counterparts in Quebec and British Columbia to drop their electric-vehicle sales targets, saying they are making the country less competitive.

In the fall, both provinces scaled back or dropped their previous goals of having all new vehicle sales be zero emissions in 2035, but Ford believes they should go further.

He said in letters sent Wednesday to the premiers that Ontario’s auto sector is an economic driver for Canada, employing nearly 100,000 people, and moves in the United States to roll back electric vehicle policies has an effect on this country’s market.

“Given this context, keeping EV sales mandates in only certain Canadian jurisdictions, currently only Quebec and British Columbia, creates a fragmented, uncompetitive market that risks pushing investment, jobs and production out of Canada and into the U.S.,” Ford wrote.

Ford expanded on his letter at an unrelated press conference, saying having such emissions rules at this time doesn’t fit with a “Team Canada” approach.

“Don’t get me wrong, folks, I’m all about the environment, but if we keep doing this GHG, greenhouse gases and everything and the other guy south of the border … gets rid of everything, how do you compete?” Ford said in Kenilworth, Ont.

“So all I’m asking is for them to get rid of all their environmental requests on cars, and let’s start moving forward.”

Quebec now has a target of making 90 per cent of new vehicle sales hybrid or electric in 2035, and B.C. scrapped its mandate but promised to introduce legislation this year to set new targets.

The federal government earlier this year eliminated its EV sales mandate in favour of stricter emissions standards for the auto sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2026.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

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