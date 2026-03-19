Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Comicon happening as the city welcomes spring

While it may not feel like it outside, spring is officially starting this Saturday, and there are lots of events across the city to celebrate the new season. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on Line 1 and a service adjustment on the Lakeshore West GO line.

Toronto Comicon

Comicon is back at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and so are your favourite actors, gaming stars and cosplayers.

There will be celebrity Q&As, autographs, live Dungeons & Dragons play, anime, comics, and more this year.

A full list of events and attractions happening this weekend can be found on their website.

Tickets are still available.

Spring Equinox at Stackt Market

Welcome the spring season with a week-long festival at Stackt Market.

There will be kid-friendly workshops, DIY activities, vendor markets featuring local makers, live performances for a variety of ages and spring food and beverages.

A full list of events can be found on their website. It kicked off earlier this week and runs through to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Annual Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament

The Canadian National Blind Hockey is holding its annual tournament this weekend at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

It’s the largest event in the world for the sport of Blind Hockey and has been key to growing the sport over the past decade.

The tournament will feature the children, youth, low vision, development, open, masters and select divisions. The tournament is happening all weekend and is free to attend.

Full details can be found on their website.

Toronto Short Film Festival

More than 100 short films were screened this weekend during the 12th annual Toronto Short Film Festival.

Over four evenings, audiences will discover the art of the short film at Toronto’s Paradise on Bloor Theatre. A full list of the films being screened is available here, and moviegoers are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time as they expect sold-out shows.

They will also be celebrating the filmmakers just down the street at The Ambassador Tavern.

It kicks off Thursday and runs through to Sunday.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St Clair West and St Andrew stations starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22, for planned track work.

Shuttle buses will be running between St Clair West and St George stations.

Lakeshore West GO service adjustments

There will be no GO Transit service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico, or Exhibition GO on March 21 and 22.

Train service is running between Niagara Falls and Aldershot GO; however, trains that are regularly scheduled to begin and end at Confederation and West Harbour GO stations will not run. GO buses will replace train service at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO to Union Station Bus Terminal.

There are also some late-night service adjustments on Friday, March 20.

You can find more details on GO Transit’s website.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.