Man, 19, wanted in GTA homicides arrested in Calgary

Isaiah Badger, 19, of Edmonton, has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Vaughan. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 20, 2026 3:45 pm.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Calgary in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man in Vaughan and the murder of a Brampton man outside Woodbine Mall earlier this year.

The Vaughan homicide happened in the parking lot of a plaza near Highway 7 and Weston Road, at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Officers said at the time they received multiple calls for reports of gunshots being fired. After emergency crews arrived, the injured victim was found in front of a business. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Richmond Hill resident Sergio Lopes.

Isaiah Badger, 19, of Edmonton, has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Vaughan. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

More than a week later, Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, of Brampton, Ont., was killed at around 3:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 in a shooting outside Woodbine Mall.

Toronto police officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the mall parking lot. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators have identified Isaiah Thomas Badger, of Edmonton, as a suspect in both of the shootings.

On March 19, Badger was located by Calgary police and taken into custody. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and arson causing damage to property by York police and an additional first-degree murder charge by Toronto police.

He is currently being escorted to Toronto to appear in court.

Another 19-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this month in Moosonee, Ont. in connection to Lopes’ death. He’s facing charges of first-degree murder and arson causing property damage.

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