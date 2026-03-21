Man stabbed near Rexdale area: Toronto police

Toronto, Canada, september 18, 2020; View of the passenger side door Toronto Police Services logo on a new style black and white police cruiser ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 21, 2026 3:47 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed near the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding. Both individuals were known to each other, according to investigations.

No other details were immediately available.

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