Man stabbed near Rexdale area: Toronto police
Posted March 21, 2026 3:47 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed near the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding. Both individuals were known to each other, according to investigations.
No other details were immediately available.