Man stabbed near Rexdale area: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed near the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding. Both individuals were known to each other, according to investigations.

No other details were immediately available.