Federal union denounces CRA decision to end tax drop boxes, calls for reversal

OTTAWA — A federal union is warning the Canada Revenue Agency’s decision to get rid of drop boxes as a method to file taxes will reduce access to services for hundreds of thousands of Canadians.

The agency said earlier this month it will stop accepting tax returns, payments and other tax documents through the 45 remaining boxes after May 28.

But it says over the last six years the volume of submissions made through the drop boxes fell from about two million items to roughly 430,000, and that the boxes face processing delays and security concerns related to break-ins and vandalism.

After May 28, users will need to shift to electronic filing, letter mail or in-person payment options at a Canada Post outlet.

The Union of Taxation Employees says it’s calling on the government to immediately suspend the decision and consult with stakeholders.

It says the move eliminates a simple, accessible and free service in order to generate savings at the expense of citizens like seniors, small business owners and people living in areas with limited digital access.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2026.

— with files from Craig Lord

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press