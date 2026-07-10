Suspect allegedly cut down telecommunications lines to steal copper cable: Halton police

Halton Regional Police investigators allege a Milton man was cutting telecommunication lines down from utility poles to steal and resell copper cable.

Several copper thefts have been reported to police in Milton and Halton Hills since the beginning of 2026.

“These incidents involve telecommunications lines being cut down and copper cable being stolen from utility poles,” a police release explained.

“The stolen copper is then sold for cash at scrap yards.”

“Each theft results in significant damage, costly repairs, and service outages for rural residents.”

Halton police launched an investigation in April 2026, but it wasn’t until June 2026 that they began to zero in on a suspect.

On June 6, police responded to reports of a fire in the area of Eighth Line and 5 Side Road in Milton, “where they located a suspect burning the insulation off stolen copper cable in preparation for its sale.”

Police say the suspect managed to flee in a vehicle at a high rate of speed and temporarily evade arrest.

A few days later, on June 9, he was taken into custody.

Stewart Winney, 41, is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, trafficking in property obtained by crime and theft over $5,000.

He also faces a charge of failure to comply with a release order.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Investigators believe additional suspects connected to the thefts remain at large, and the case remains open.