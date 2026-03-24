Orangeville man arrested for alleged sexual assault in Toronto

Antonio Neves, 34, of Orangeville is seen in this photo released by police. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted March 24, 2026 12:32 pm.

A man from Orangeville has been arrested for allegedly sexual assaulting a victim multiple times in Toronto.

Police say the most recent incident occurred on March 20 in the University Avenue and Queen Street West area.

Investigators allege the accused sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions between December 10, 2025, and March 15, 2026.

On Monday, Antonio Neves, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

    He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

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