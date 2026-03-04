Brian Da Costa, ‘key figure’ in Project South investigation, granted bail

A sketch of Brian Da Costa during a court appearance in February. Credit: Alexandra Newbould

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 4, 2026 2:25 pm.

Brian Da Costa, identified by police as a “key figure” in the Project South investigation into police corruption and organized crime, has been granted bail.

Da Costa is facing 16 charges, including giving a peace officer a bribe, conspiracy to obstruct justice and several drug trafficking charges in connection with the months-long investigation led by York Regional Police (YRP) that resulted in the arrests of seven Toronto police officers and one retired constable.

Da Costa’s lawyer confirmed with CityNews that he was released on $1.5 million bail with the requirement to be under GPS monitoring and constant supervision by his sureties, along with other conditions.

“My client is very grateful to the Justice of the Peace for her careful consideration of the case,” said Craig Bottomley. “We look forward to dealing with the allegations in court.”

Investigators allege that Da Costa was fed confidential information from police databases, unlawfully accessed by TPS Const. Timothy Barnhardt. The information was then allegedly used in several crimes, including seven shootings, extortion and commercial robberies as well as the attempted murder of a corrections manager who was working at an Ontario Correctional Institute.

“We allege that Mr. Da Costa is a key figure in the criminal network operating within the Greater Toronto Area, with, in fact, significant international ties,” said YRP Deputy Chief Brian Hogan during a press conference in February, when the details of Project South were released to the public.

The investigation, which began in June 2025 after officers uncovered and subsequently disrupted the attempted murder of the corrections manager, has been described as one of the largest police corruption cases in Ontario’s history.

It ultimately uncovered widespread misuse of police databases, alleged bribery, obstruction of justice, drug trafficking, and links to violent organized‑crime activity, the YRP allege.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

With files from Meredith Bond and Lucas Casaletto

