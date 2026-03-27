Mark Carney signs deal with Nova Scotia to simplify some environmental reviews

HALIFAX — Ottawa has signed a deal with Nova Scotia to simplify federal and provincial environmental approvals on major infrastructure and resource projects.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Tim Houston announced the deal today after Carney delivered a brief speech to about 1,100 people at the Halifax Convention Centre.

The agreement has been dubbed the “one project, one review model,” but decisions on whether to use this approach will be made by the province on a project-by-project basis.

The provincial government says the new, single-review process is aimed at removing duplication, shortening review times and increasing regulatory clarity.

The types of projects that typically need approvals from both levels of government include energy transmission lines that cross provincial boundaries, airports, marine terminals and ports, pipelines and some mining projects.

Another example would be Nova Scotia’s ambitious Wind West project, which calls for construction of Canada’s first offshore wind turbines and transmission lines.

The prime minister issued a statement saying the agreement will help both governments “build big and build fast, together.”

“By cutting red tape … we will build major infrastructure projects that power our industries, create thousands of high-paying Canadian jobs, and unlock our full potential as a global clean energy superpower,” Carney said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press