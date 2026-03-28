Holloway, Binnington lead Blues to 5-1 win over Maple Leafs

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs' Saturday, March 28, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2026 10:26 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Holloway had a goal and an assist, sparking St. Louis to 5-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, the Blues’ fourth win in a row.

Jordan Binnington registered 12 saves in making just second home start since the Olympics. Binnington had not started in St. Louis since Feb. 28 against New Jersey. His last four starts have come on the road. In his last start, Binnington registered 14 saves in a win over Vancouver last week.

Joseph Woll, who made a season-high 40 saves in Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the New York Rangers, recorded 33 saves.

Jimmy Snuggrud, Justin Holl, Pius Sutter and Philip Broberg also scored for St. Louis.

St. Louis is 10-1-2 and has outscored its opponents 37-20 in March. The Blues have allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of their last 15 games.

St. Louis is 3-0-1 in its last four games against Toronto.

After a scoreless first period, the Blues took a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Snuggerud scored his 17th goal when he took a pass from Cam Fowler at 5:21 of the second.

Holl, who played six seasons for Maple Leafs, scored his first goal with the Blues. The 34-year-old defenseman deflected a wrist shot by Jordan Kyrou at 10:34. Holl was acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Detroit alongside Dmitri Buchelnikov, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for Justin Faulk.

Jake McCabe scored on a wrist shot at 5:07 in the third period for Toronto.

The Blues rebounded with two goals for a 4-1 lead. Suters scored a power-play goal at 6:46. Holloway scored on a snap shot at 9:10.

St. Louis added a power-play goal by Broberg at 18:24. The Blues are 4 for 29 on the man-advantage since the Olympic break.

Up next

Maple Leafs play Monday at Anaheim.

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