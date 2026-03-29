Springer, Sanchez and Okamoto all homer as Jays sweep Athletics

George Springer, Jesus Sanchez and Kazuma Okamoto hit homers and Eric Lauer had nine strikeouts as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Athletics 5-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

Springer turned on the first pitch Luis Morales (0-1) threw for his 64th career leadoff home run. Sanchez added a two-run shot in the third inning and Okamoto added a solo blast in the fourth.

Lauer (1-0) struck out the side in the opening frame. He allowed three hits, two earned runs and a walk over 5 1/3 innings.

The left-hander didn’t allow a baserunner until Nick Kurtz drew a one-out walk in the fourth. Jacob Wilson led off the fifth inning with a double for the Athletics’ first hit and scored on a home run by Max Muncy.

Toronto answered in the bottom half when Addison Barger walked with the bases loaded to plate Tyler Heineman.

Braydon Fisher, Tommy Nance, Mason Fluharty and Jeff Hoffman worked in relief for the Blue Jays in front of 36,484 spectators at Rogers Centre.

It was Hoffman’s first save. The Blue Jays outhit the Athletics 6-5.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Toronto pitchers set a franchise record by recording 50 strikeouts in the series. The previous high of 45 for a three-game set was set April 28-30, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners.

Athletics: Shea Langeliers cooled off Sunday after torching the Blue Jays for three homers over the first two games. He had a single and two strikeouts.

KEY MOMENT

Springer set the tone with his rainbow blast that travelled 362 feet over the wall in left field.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays swept 11 series last season. Only the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers (with 12) had more.

COMING UP

The Blue Jays will continue their six-game homestand Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

Toronto’s Cody Ponce is scheduled to start against fellow right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano in the season debut for both pitchers.