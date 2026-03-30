A Canada Post package containing cocaine triggered a weeks‑long drug trafficking investigation in Burlington, culminating in the arrest of a man and the seizure of illegal drugs, contraband cigarettes, a stolen truck and weapons, Halton police say.

An investigation was launched in February 2026 after officers learned an unknown suspect had shipped cocaine through the national mail system. Investigators spent several weeks tracing leads before identifying a suspect and securing search warrants.

On March 23, officers arrested Trevor Herdman, 42, of Burlington. Police then executed warrants at his home and on associated vehicles.

Investigators say the searches uncovered a range of items tied to drug trafficking and other offences, including 13 grams of cocaine, evidence linked to Canada Post shipping, a crossbow, a stolen Dodge pickup truck, fraudulent Ontario licence plates and approximately 70,000 illegal cigarettes.

Police noted that Herdman was already on federal statutory release at the time of his arrest for previous drug trafficking and stolen property.

The accused faces a series of charges connected to drug trafficking, weapons possession, stolen property and contraband tobacco. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.