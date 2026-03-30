Intergenerational complex featuring affordable housing, long-term care opens in North York

A new type of affordable housing complex has opened in Toronto, which will see homes designed for multi-generational families.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Mayor Olivia Chow and His Highness the Aga Khan were at the Ismaili Centre in North York on Monday to mark the opening of the new Generations Toronto Campus.

According to a City of Toronto release, Generations Toronto is “designed for community-supported aging within an intergenerational framework. The project, part of a national initiative of the Ismaili community, is grounded in the Islamic values of human dignity and compassion, and addresses health consequences of social isolation for seniors, along with the lack of affordable housing.”

The 60-acre site at Don Mills Road and Wynford Drive will include a provincially-funded long-term care home to support Toronto’s Ismaili community, as well affordable housing, health-care services, and child care.

“Generations Toronto is now officially open, following its official inauguration and marking an important milestone in the creation of a vibrant, multi-generational community. It is anticipated that housing residents will begin moving in later this spring, with long-term care residents arriving in early summer,” Generations Toronto states on its website.

The new long-term care home will be housed on two floors in a 27-storey building, featuring shared amenities on the main floor, including program and community spaces.

“It is an extraordinary example of what community-driven city building looks like. Affordable rental homes, long-term care for those who need it most, health support, child-care centre, spaces for children and families,” Mayor Chow said at a news conference.

“It is more than just housing. It is a full community, a village. A place where people of all generations can live with dignity, stability and care. This reflects something the Ismaili community has always understood. That building a city means building for people, all people and caring for each other.”

Chow said the City of Toronto has invested more than $17 million in incentives to support Generations Toronto projects, in partnership with the federal and provincial governments.

“Nearly 400 new homes, long-term care spaces, retail … [a] 27-storey building in North York that will create a more vibrant, inclusive community. Serving this neighborhood for generations. It’s going be a model for many, many more projects across Canada. That is worthy of celebration.”

In a separate ceremony held on Monday, Chow also presented the Key to the City of Toronto to His Highness Prince Rahim the Aga Khan V at Ismaili Centre in Toronto.