Intergenerational complex featuring affordable housing, long-term care opens in North York

A plaque marking the opening of the Generations Toronto Campus in North York on March 30, 2026. (Photo via a pool feed)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 30, 2026 10:47 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2026 11:01 am.

A new type of affordable housing complex has opened in Toronto, which will see homes designed for multi-generational families.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Mayor Olivia Chow and His Highness the Aga Khan were at the Ismaili Centre in North York on Monday to mark the opening of the new Generations Toronto Campus.

According to a City of Toronto release, Generations Toronto is “designed for community-supported aging within an intergenerational framework. The project, part of a national initiative of the Ismaili community, is grounded in the Islamic values of human dignity and compassion, and addresses health consequences of social isolation for seniors, along with the lack of affordable housing.”

The 60-acre site at Don Mills Road and Wynford Drive will include a provincially-funded long-term care home to support Toronto’s Ismaili community, as well affordable housing, health-care services, and child care.

“Generations Toronto is now officially open, following its official inauguration and marking an important milestone in the creation of a vibrant, multi-generational community. It is anticipated that housing residents will begin moving in later this spring, with long-term care residents arriving in early summer,” Generations Toronto states on its website.

The new long-term care home will be housed on two floors in a 27-storey building, featuring shared amenities on the main floor, including program and community spaces.

“It is an extraordinary example of what community-driven city building looks like. Affordable rental homes, long-term care for those who need it most, health support, child-care centre, spaces for children and families,” Mayor Chow said at a news conference.

“It is more than just housing. It is a full community, a village. A place where people of all generations can live with dignity, stability and care. This reflects something the Ismaili community has always understood. That building a city means building for people, all people and caring for each other.”

Chow said the City of Toronto has invested more than $17 million in incentives to support Generations Toronto projects, in partnership with the federal and provincial governments.

“Nearly 400 new homes, long-term care spaces, retail … [a] 27-storey building in North York that will create a more vibrant, inclusive community. Serving this neighborhood for generations. It’s going be a model for many, many more projects across Canada. That is worthy of celebration.”

In a separate ceremony held on Monday, Chow also presented the Key to the City of Toronto to His Highness Prince Rahim the Aga Khan V at Ismaili Centre in Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after...

3h ago

Social media ban for kids 16 and under widely supported by majority of Canadians: Angus Reid

Should Canada follow the lead of Australia and ban kids under the age of 16 from using social media platforms? According to a new Angus Reid survey, the answer is a resounding yes, with 75 per cent saying...

1h ago

Peel police leading investigation into alleged abuse at former Robert Land Academy all-boys school

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward as investigators probe allegations of child abuse tied to Robert Land Academy, a now‑closed private military‑style...

1h ago

Ford government, feds to cut development charges on new homes in half to stimulate new builds

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a deal Monday to cut municipal development charges on new homes across the province by up to 50 per cent in a bid to stimulate new building. The...

0m ago

Top Stories

Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after...

3h ago

Social media ban for kids 16 and under widely supported by majority of Canadians: Angus Reid

Should Canada follow the lead of Australia and ban kids under the age of 16 from using social media platforms? According to a new Angus Reid survey, the answer is a resounding yes, with 75 per cent saying...

1h ago

Peel police leading investigation into alleged abuse at former Robert Land Academy all-boys school

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward as investigators probe allegations of child abuse tied to Robert Land Academy, a now‑closed private military‑style...

1h ago

Ford government, feds to cut development charges on new homes in half to stimulate new builds

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a deal Monday to cut municipal development charges on new homes across the province by up to 50 per cent in a bid to stimulate new building. The...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Air Canada CEO announces retirement plans amid criticism

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026, closing out nearly two decades in senior leadership roles at the country’s largest airline.

1h ago

1:42
Spring showers, warm temperatures to start week in GTA

The GTA is getting a mild start to the week as warm temperatures and showers are expected to hit some regions.

4h ago

2:28
Blue Jays opening weekend fandom brings boost in local business

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with excited fans down at the Rogers Centre.

13h ago

2:42
Heavy winter snowfall helping farmers

The GTA has faced a brutal winter, but there may be a silver lining to come out of it. As David Zura explains, the heavy precipitation could be setting up farmers for success this spring.

15h ago

1:55
Above seasonal temperatures to start the week

Dry conditions on Monday before clouds move in during the afternoon and evening, bringing rain overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures are once again expected to hit double-digits on Monday.

17h ago

More Videos