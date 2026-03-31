Carney condemns Israel’s ‘illegal’ invasion of Lebanon, calls for ceasefire

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada “condemns” Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, which he calls “illegal” and a violation of territorial sovereignty.

Carney is also calling for a ceasefire, marking a strengthening of his government’s language as the armed conflict worsens and Israeli ground troops move deeper into the country.

Carney says that by banning Hezbollah and attempting to put an end to the group’s terrorist activities, the government in Beirut has shown it shares a common goal with Israel, which has cited Hezbollah as the justification for its invasion.

The prime minister made the comments when speaking with reporters in Wakefield, Que., today.

The war in the Middle East widened when the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched missiles toward Israel on March 2, two days after Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have been displaced by the escalating war and evacuation orders have emptied out many villages and neighbourhoods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press