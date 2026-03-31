‘A dream’: Masai Ujiri joins Toronto Tempo as principal owner

Masai Ujiri is returning to professional basketball in Toronto.

Ujiri officially joined the ownership group of the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo on Tuesday after spending 12 years in the front office of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Ujiri joins Maple Leaf Sport & Entertainment board member Larry Tanenbaum, tennis superstar Serena Williams, and Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, among others, in Tempo’s ownership group.

“It’s a dream, right? It’s incredible,” said Ujiri in a recent interview with The Canadian Press. “The big dream is being in ownership. You’d do it at all different levels, and this level is one of the highest in sports.

“It’s an honour, honestly. It’s an honour to be a part of a league like this and a part of an ownership (group) like this.”

One of the most respected executives and visionaries in global basketball, Masai Ujiri, has joined the Tempo ownership group as a Principal Owner ????



Dedicating his career to empowering global communities through sport, Ujiri has made it his mission to champion women’s… pic.twitter.com/Cz2yTpRIsJ — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) March 31, 2026

Tanenbaum’s holding company, Kilmer Sports Ventures, was awarded a WNBA franchise in May 2024. Since then, an eclectic mix of athletes, celebrities, and businesspeople have bought into Tempo’s ownership.

Ujiri said he’s excited to learn from the diverse group.

“I think Larry has done a great job of bringing the right people in and identifying what the fans and the players and the community and everybody that’s part of it together to see how we can keep everybody involved,” said Ujiri, who became a principal owner along with Williams. “I’m just happy to be with this group of people.

“Just hearing the passionate voices of these people, it makes you want to go and watch this team.”

Ujiri has long-standing ties with Tanenbaum, Tempo President Teresa Resch

Tanenbaum, who worked closely with Ujiri when he was with the Raptors, said that he brings more than just basketball knowledge to the Tempo.

“Masai’s leadership, his vision, and his deep belief in the power of sport make him an extraordinary addition to our ownership group,” said Tanenbaum in a statement. “In his role as a principal owner, his influence and values align perfectly with what the Tempo stands for — equity, excellence, and purpose.

“Together, we will continue to build a franchise that reflects the best of what sport can do for communities here in Canada and around the world.”

Ujiri became the Denver Nuggets general manager and executive vice-president in charge of basketball operations in 2010, making him the first African GM in major American sports. He was named the NBA Executive of the Year in 2013.

Later that year, Ujiri signed on as GM of the Raptors, getting promoted to team president in 2016 and building the roster that won the 2019 NBA championship. He parted ways with the Raptors last June.

“Having worked with him for 10 years in Raptors leadership, understanding how he sees team building, both on the court and off, I know that that’s going to be a huge benefit for us,” said Tempo team president Teresa Resch, who was part of the Raptors’ front office for 11 seasons. “He’s definitely planning on being a hands-on owner in a way that can be a really valuable resource.”

Ujiri also launched Tempo Rising — a global coaching mentorship program — on Tuesday in collaboration with the Tempo. A first-of-its-kind initiative, it will support women-identifying and non-binary coaches at the introduction-to-competition level.

The program will offer exclusive access to mentorship, professional development, and hands-on coaching experiences, guided by Ujiri alongside Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers and head coach Sandy Brondello.

Ujiri said he was happy to help the women’s sports movement.

“I think the sky is the limit for what can be done here,” said Ujiri. “Teresa, Sandy and Monica and all these guys are going to run with this. I think we have the best of the best in the business managing, coaching and running this team.

“Whenever my two cents are needed, I’ll be there for them. I think there’s going to be a real global impact.”

The Tempo will host their first regular-season game against the Washington Mystics on May 8 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Toronto will start building its roster on Friday as the WNBA holds an expansion draft for the Tempo and the Portland Fire. Ujiri joked that as an owner, selecting players was no longer his problem.

“I’m not trying to do (Resch and Wright Rogers) jobs,” laughed Ujiri. “I’m not in a hurry to do it, but I am excited.”