Ahead of World Cup, ICE says its agents don’t carry guns in Canada

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) agents patrol around the Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted April 6, 2026 1:05 pm.

Last Updated April 6, 2026 3:38 pm.

OTTAWA — United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Canada don’t carry firearms, the agency said following questions about a potential ICE presence at upcoming FIFA World Cup games.

An ICE spokesperson said personnel from the agency’s Homeland Security Investigations branch work with Canadian partners on joint investigations involving narcotics, weapons smuggling and human trafficking. The spokesperson said they also investigate child exploitation and help to identify and rescue minor victims.

“HSI special agents do not conduct operational activities in Canada, such as making arrests or executing search warrants,” the spokesperson said.

ICE currently has five offices in Canada, including in Toronto and Vancouver, cities which will host World Cup games this summer.

“HSI personnel are assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, and U.S. consulates in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. Our HSI agents do not carry firearms in Canada,” an ICE spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Toronto city council last month passed a motion brought forward by Mayor Olivia Chow opposing the presence of any ICE agents at upcoming World Cup games in the city.

A spokesperson for federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said last week ICE has no authority or jurisdiction on Canadian soil. Simon Lafortune said in an emailed statement Canadian law enforcement agencies are “solely responsible for law enforcement in Canada.”

Canada is co-hosting the 39-day tournament with the United States and Mexico. Thirteen matches are scheduled to take place in Toronto and Vancouver.

Vancouver city councillors also brought forward a motion opposing any ICE deployment at World Cup games in February, but it did not go forward.

A report from Amnesty International on human rights and the World Cup warned last week about the potential for protests if “the U.S. team is drawn to play in Canada in later rounds and ICE personnel are deployed to provide security.”

ICE played a role in security at this winter’s Olympic Games in Italy. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a social media post at the time that “obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries.”

Julia Sande, Amnesty International Canada’s strategic litigation, refugee and migrant rights campaigner, said in an interview last week that the presence of ICE officers could “certainly send a chilling message, could certainly cause fear within communities about showing up to games or events.”

The Amnesty International report said ICE and other agencies “have been transformed into a paramilitary-style operation, which has involved masked, armed federal agents breaking down doors and into homes without warrants and arbitrarily arresting, detaining, abusing, and killing community members across the USA.”

ICE has been mired in controversy and pursued by lawsuits over its agents’ aggressive tactics and alleged violations of civil rights while rounding up vast numbers of immigrants for deportation.

Federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens in Minnesota during an immigration enforcement operation in that state. At least three dozen people, including one Canadian, have died in ICE custody since January 2025, when U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jeremy Hansen challenges future generations to break new Artemis record

As the Artemis II astronauts set a new record for being the farthest humans from Earth during a lunar flyby, Canadian Jeremy Hansen said they hoped others would soon go even farther. The six-hour flyby...

updated

56m ago

Small business owners on Queen West face steep fines for A-frame signs

Business owners located in one of Toronto’s most famous neighbourhoods are outraged after being targeted for A-frame signs they put up outside their businesses. Several business owners located in...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Trump widens threat to all of Iran's power plants and bridges as his deadline for a deal approaches

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday expanded his threat against Iran to include all power plants and bridges as his ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer, after Tehran rejected a 45-day...

8m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature drop Tuesday as flurries, strong winds move in

Toronto is heading into a colder‑than‑normal stretch to start the week, with flurries, gusty winds and below‑seasonal temperatures expected before a brief warm-up arrives later in the week. After...

4h ago

Top Stories

Jeremy Hansen challenges future generations to break new Artemis record

As the Artemis II astronauts set a new record for being the farthest humans from Earth during a lunar flyby, Canadian Jeremy Hansen said they hoped others would soon go even farther. The six-hour flyby...

updated

56m ago

Small business owners on Queen West face steep fines for A-frame signs

Business owners located in one of Toronto’s most famous neighbourhoods are outraged after being targeted for A-frame signs they put up outside their businesses. Several business owners located in...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Trump widens threat to all of Iran's power plants and bridges as his deadline for a deal approaches

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday expanded his threat against Iran to include all power plants and bridges as his ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer, after Tehran rejected a 45-day...

8m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature drop Tuesday as flurries, strong winds move in

Toronto is heading into a colder‑than‑normal stretch to start the week, with flurries, gusty winds and below‑seasonal temperatures expected before a brief warm-up arrives later in the week. After...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:43
Wind chill values near -10 on Tuesday morning with snow in some areas

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to drop overnight and into Tuesday, accompanied with flurries and the potential for snow in areas north and east of Toronto.

4h ago

2:07
Artemis II crew to reach far side of the moon in historic lunar flyby

The Artemis II crew is expected to reach the far side of the moon as it moves forward with its mission to complete a lunar flyby, taking them further away from Earth than the Apollo 13 crew.

4h ago

2:54
Small business owners face steep fines for A-frame signs

Several small business owners along the storied West Queen West business corridor are upset with the City after they were hit with $830 fines for having A-frame signs on their sidewalks. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:49
Chilly conditions ahead before midweek warm up

Cold temperatures are sweeping across Southern Ontario but the climate is expected to warm up midweek. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

1:56
Ford and Chow join volunteers at food bank during Easter weekend

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow joined volunteers at a downtown food bank on Easter weekend.

April 4, 2026 8:56 pm EST EST

More Videos