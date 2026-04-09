Scarborough home damaged by gunfire: police

Toronto police investigate a shooting outside a home near Danzig Street and Morningside Avenue on April 9, 2026. (Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 9, 2026 9:36 am.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects after an early morning shooting outside a home in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the residence near Danzig Street and Morningside Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say evidence of gunfire was located at the scene, and the walls and windows of the home were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not provided a description of a suspect or suspects at this time.

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