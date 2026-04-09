Scarborough home damaged by gunfire: police
Posted April 9, 2026 9:36 am.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects after an early morning shooting outside a home in Scarborough.
Officers were called to the residence near Danzig Street and Morningside Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say evidence of gunfire was located at the scene, and the walls and windows of the home were damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have not provided a description of a suspect or suspects at this time.