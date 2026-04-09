The Toronto Maple Leafs have received permission from the Florida Panthers to interview executive Sunny Mehta, according to a new report.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun says the New Jersey Devils also asked for and were granted permission to speak with Mehta. The Devils announced on Wednesday that they were parting ways with long-time executive Tom Fitzgerald, paving the way for a new boss in New Jersey.

Mehta’s career is unusually multidimensional — a blend of high‑stakes poker, bestselling strategy books, advanced analytics, and a rapid rise through NHL front offices. Mehta began playing poker recreationally in 2003 and transitioned to full‑time professional play by 2004. He co‑authored two influential and bestselling poker strategy books with Ed Miller and Matt Flynn.

In 2014, Mehta was hired as the Devils’ first Director of Hockey Analytics, a role in which he built the first full‑time analytics department in NHL history. He was then hired by the Panthers as Vice President of Hockey Strategy and Intelligence in 2020, was promoted to assistant general manager and head of analytics in 2023, with President Bill Zito citing Mehta’s influence as Integral to the Panthers’ back‑to‑back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025.

Keith Pelley, president and CEO of MLSE, hired Neil Glasberg of The Coaches Agency to conduct the critical job search for a president and general manager to lead the Maple Leafs. Mehta, it should be noted, is a client of Glasberg’s at the agency.

The Leafs dismissed Brad Treliving in late March with Toronto out of the postseason for the first time since 2015-16.

Mehta has been linked to the Maple Leafs as a front office candidate. Other names floating around league circles include Mike Gillis, John Chayka, Chris Pronger and Doug Armstrong (under contract with St. Louis), to name a few.

Long-time executive and former player Ron Francis announced on Wednesday that he will step down as President of the Seattle Kraken at the end of the season, potentially adding another name to Toronto’s search.