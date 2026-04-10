Fleming College and St. Lawrence College announce plan to merge

Two colleges in eastern and central Ontario plan to merge, a move they say should help expand access, better align programs with regional labour market needs, and improve long-term financial sustainability.

Fleming College and St. Lawrence College say the announcement marks the beginning of the integration process under a framework approved by their boards.

The colleges say the new school will be run by a single management team, and no changes to programs, campuses, services, student supports or local brands are planned.

They say they have been working closely with the provincial government to ensure the transition goes smoothly, with minimum impact on students and communities.

The colleges say the next phase will include detailed due diligence, operational planning and community engagement, and updates will be shared as information becomes available.

Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton, while St. Lawrence College has campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.

The minister of colleges and universities, Nolan Quinn, said Friday he looks forward to hearing more on the colleges’ integration plan.

“Any time our institutions put student services first and the student experience first, I’m always welcome to that news, recognizing that this is about the communities they serve, and ensuring that both those institutions will be there serving their communities for decades to come,” he said.

Ontario colleges have been struggling financially due to low levels of government funding, stagnant tuition levels and the federal government’s cuts to international student permits. Colleges have cut $1.4 billion in costs, suspended more than 600 programs and eliminated more than 8,000 staff positions in a bid to save money.

The province announced in February a multi-billion-dollar funding boost for colleges and universities, while also lifting the seven-year tuition fee freeze for domestic students.