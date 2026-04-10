Ontario failed to collect nearly $10M owed by alleged animal abusers: documents

Queen’s Park, in Toronto, Nov. 6, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2026 1:00 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 2:56 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario has failed to collect more than 90 per cent of money owed by alleged animal abusers whose pets, livestock or menagerie were seized during investigations, The Canadian Press has learned.

Since 2019, the province has charged owners money to care for animals seized by Animal Welfare Services to the tune of $10,633,241, documents obtained by an animal advocacy group through freedom-of-information laws show.

But the Ministry of Finance has only collected $1,020,582 over the past seven years, leaving more than $9 million outstanding.

“I’m going to look into that and thank you for bringing it to my attention,” Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, who is responsible for the welfare of animals across the province, said when asked about the uncollected millions.

The Ministry of Finance is responsible for the collection of the money owed. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The province launched Animal Welfare Services in 2019 after the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a private charity, abdicated its role in enforcing animal cruelty laws.

The province has about 100 animal welfare inspectors who investigate allegations of animal cruelty in every nook and cranny in Ontario, from pets in homes to animals on farms and menageries in zoos and aquariums.

Kerzner defended the work of Ontario’s animal welfare inspectors.

“These are committed people that have a passion of protecting our animals,” he said.

At issue is what’s known as the “statement of account” issued to animal owners by Animal Welfare Services for “costs incurred for the care, treatment, shelter and other necessary services provided to the animals while in the protective custody of AWS and before forfeiture of the animals,” the government document says.

“It’s really quite shocking that only nine or 10 per cent are being collected,” said Donna Power, president of advocacy group Humane Initiative. Power filed the freedom-of-information request last year in an effort to figure out how the province is conducting its business of protecting animals.

“And I really have very, very little confidence in AWS and in the solicitor general, so I file FOIs when they won’t give me answers that I want,” Power said.

“It’s very upsetting. I know everyone’s got their thing. My thing is animal welfare and it’s just incredible how this government has completely vacated their responsibility.”

Power then asked the Ministry of Finance questions about its low collection rate and what it was doing so that taxpayers weren’t left to foot the bill.

“The Ministry of Finance conducts progressive collection activities on defaulted Animal Welfare Services invoices,” a collection specialist with the ministry wrote to Power.

“These activities include phone calls, letters, skip tracing and negotiating payment arrangements with clients. Effective February 2026, the MOF has authority to use enhanced collection tools — such as liens, warrants and garnishments — to improve recovery on outstanding AWS accounts.”

If payment isn’t negotiated within 180 days, the collection specialist wrote, the bill could be referred to “one of four contracted private collection agencies.”

It’s more tough talk, but little action from the government, said interim Liberal leader John Fraser.

“What’s the point in enforcing something if there is no penalty?” he said. “The enforcement of the law is what generally changes behaviour.”

Premier Doug Ford’s government is sending a message that it is not serious about enforcing animal protection laws, said Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

“Alleged abusers are being let off the hook to the tune of $9 million, which will do nothing to deter future crimes,” he said.

Both Fraser and Schreiner said the province needs to step up its efforts to enforce the law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Junior hockey player dead in triple shooting at college campus bar in Sarnia

A former Junior hockey player has been identified as the victim in a fatal triple shooting early Friday morning at a campus bar at Lambton College in Sarnia. Multiple media outlets, citing Sarnia police,...

28m ago

5 arrested in killing of 16‑year‑old Faizaan Awan after year‑long homicide investigation

Hamilton police have arrested five men in connection with the shooting death of 16‑year‑old Faizaan Awan, a Stoney Creek teen killed while fleeing gunfire in March 2025. Authorities announced the...

20m ago

Ontario planning to reduce teacher training to 1-year course

Training for teachers in Ontario is getting a major overhaul if legislation soon to be introduced by the Ford government passes. Currently, teacher education programs run for four semesters over two...

13m ago

'Unacceptable': TTC CEO orders suspension of work car fleet after latest hydraulic fluid spill on Line 2

The TTC is launching a full internal review and suspending its fleet of work cars after a second hydraulic fluid leak in the same week disrupted the start of subway service on Line 2, prompting what CEO...

5h ago

Top Stories

Former Junior hockey player dead in triple shooting at college campus bar in Sarnia

A former Junior hockey player has been identified as the victim in a fatal triple shooting early Friday morning at a campus bar at Lambton College in Sarnia. Multiple media outlets, citing Sarnia police,...

28m ago

5 arrested in killing of 16‑year‑old Faizaan Awan after year‑long homicide investigation

Hamilton police have arrested five men in connection with the shooting death of 16‑year‑old Faizaan Awan, a Stoney Creek teen killed while fleeing gunfire in March 2025. Authorities announced the...

20m ago

Ontario planning to reduce teacher training to 1-year course

Training for teachers in Ontario is getting a major overhaul if legislation soon to be introduced by the Ford government passes. Currently, teacher education programs run for four semesters over two...

13m ago

'Unacceptable': TTC CEO orders suspension of work car fleet after latest hydraulic fluid spill on Line 2

The TTC is launching a full internal review and suspending its fleet of work cars after a second hydraulic fluid leak in the same week disrupted the start of subway service on Line 2, prompting what CEO...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Brampton double stabbing suspect related to female victims, police say

Peel Regional Police say the suspect involved in the double stabbing of two women at a Brampton home is related to the victims, however the incident was not a case of intimate partner violence.

2h ago

2:06
TTC resumes subway service on Line 2 after second oil spill in a week

Toronto’s Line 2 Bloor–Danforth subway faced major disruptions on Friday after a hydraulic fluid spill forced the TTC to halt service between Ossington and Woodbine stations — the second related shutdown on the line in less than a week.

4h ago

0:35
Two women in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Brampton home

Two women are fighting for their lives after a double stabbing inside a Brampton home late Thursday night.

4h ago

1:19
Toronto prepares for rainy week ahead

Despite one sunshine filled day on the weekend, Toronto is in for a rainy week ahead as spring showers are expected to be in full effect.

6h ago

2:19
Cooler Friday with periods of rain

A cooler than normal end to the work week with rain on Friday morning as a cold front moves through. However, spring-like temperatures look to settle in starting next week.

20h ago

More Videos