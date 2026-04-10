Ontario failed to collect nearly $10M owed by alleged animal abusers: documents

TORONTO — Ontario has failed to collect more than 90 per cent of money owed by alleged animal abusers whose pets, livestock or menagerie were seized during investigations, The Canadian Press has learned.

Since 2019, the province has charged owners money to care for animals seized by Animal Welfare Services to the tune of $10,633,241, documents obtained by an animal advocacy group through freedom-of-information laws show.

But the Ministry of Finance has only collected $1,020,582 over the past seven years, leaving more than $9 million outstanding.

“I’m going to look into that and thank you for bringing it to my attention,” Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, who is responsible for the welfare of animals across the province, said when asked about the uncollected millions.

The Ministry of Finance is responsible for the collection of the money owed. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The province launched Animal Welfare Services in 2019 after the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a private charity, abdicated its role in enforcing animal cruelty laws.

The province has about 100 animal welfare inspectors who investigate allegations of animal cruelty in every nook and cranny in Ontario, from pets in homes to animals on farms and menageries in zoos and aquariums.

Kerzner defended the work of Ontario’s animal welfare inspectors.

“These are committed people that have a passion of protecting our animals,” he said.

At issue is what’s known as the “statement of account” issued to animal owners by Animal Welfare Services for “costs incurred for the care, treatment, shelter and other necessary services provided to the animals while in the protective custody of AWS and before forfeiture of the animals,” the government document says.

“It’s really quite shocking that only nine or 10 per cent are being collected,” said Donna Power, president of advocacy group Humane Initiative. Power filed the freedom-of-information request last year in an effort to figure out how the province is conducting its business of protecting animals.

“And I really have very, very little confidence in AWS and in the solicitor general, so I file FOIs when they won’t give me answers that I want,” Power said.

“It’s very upsetting. I know everyone’s got their thing. My thing is animal welfare and it’s just incredible how this government has completely vacated their responsibility.”

Power then asked the Ministry of Finance questions about its low collection rate and what it was doing so that taxpayers weren’t left to foot the bill.

“The Ministry of Finance conducts progressive collection activities on defaulted Animal Welfare Services invoices,” a collection specialist with the ministry wrote to Power.

“These activities include phone calls, letters, skip tracing and negotiating payment arrangements with clients. Effective February 2026, the MOF has authority to use enhanced collection tools — such as liens, warrants and garnishments — to improve recovery on outstanding AWS accounts.”

If payment isn’t negotiated within 180 days, the collection specialist wrote, the bill could be referred to “one of four contracted private collection agencies.”

It’s more tough talk, but little action from the government, said interim Liberal leader John Fraser.

“What’s the point in enforcing something if there is no penalty?” he said. “The enforcement of the law is what generally changes behaviour.”

Premier Doug Ford’s government is sending a message that it is not serious about enforcing animal protection laws, said Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

“Alleged abusers are being let off the hook to the tune of $9 million, which will do nothing to deter future crimes,” he said.

Both Fraser and Schreiner said the province needs to step up its efforts to enforce the law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press