Supreme Court upholds reversal of death declaration in case of man found to be alive

The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured at sunset in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that penalties levied by provincial securities regulators can be wiped out by bankruptcy, but orders to pay back ill-gotten gains are not. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 12:37 pm.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a judge’s decision to annul the declaration of a Quebec man’s death when new evidence indicated he was living in Iran.

Eight years after Hooshang Imanpoorsaid disappeared in 2008, his spouse went to court to obtain a judgment declaring his death.

An insurance company, anticipating it would have to pay out money under a life insurance policy, opposed a pronouncement of Imanpoorsaid’s death.

The company argued the circumstances of the indebted man’s disappearance suggested he was trying to evade his creditors.

Despite the objections, the court allowed the application and declared that Imanpoorsaid had died seven years after his disappearance, in keeping with Quebec law.

Upon hearing new evidence, a judge ruled it was more probable than not that Imanpoorsaid was alive and the declaration of death would have to be annulled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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