Tempo agree to deals with Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes: report

Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) during a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 10, 2026 1:52 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 1:55 pm.

The Toronto Tempo are moving quickly on the free-agent market.

The Tempo have agreed to terms with Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes on two-year max contracts, ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported Friday.

Mabrey was the Tempo’s unrestricted free agent pick in last Friday’s expansion draft, going sixth overall. The Tempo gave her their core designation, which allowed the team exclusive negotiation rights.

The 29-year-old averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists last season with the Connecticut Sun.

Sykes, meanwhile, is the team’s first true free-agent signing, snatching her talents from the Seattle Storm.

The five-foot-nine guard is a two-time steals champ and four-time all-defensive selection. She averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.2 steals last season, splitting time between the Washington Mystics and Storm following a mid-season trade.

The 32-year-old was drafted seventh overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2017.

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