2 men arrested at the scene of Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police were called to the Cliffcrest neighbourhood in Scarborough early Saturday morning for reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended the scene near Kingston Road and Brimley Road just before 5:45 a.m. and located a male victim who had been stabbed.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two men were arrested at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.