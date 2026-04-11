2 men arrested at the scene of Scarborough stabbing
Posted April 11, 2026 7:57 am.
Last Updated April 11, 2026 8:15 am.
Toronto police were called to the Cliffcrest neighbourhood in Scarborough early Saturday morning for reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended the scene near Kingston Road and Brimley Road just before 5:45 a.m. and located a male victim who had been stabbed.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say two men were arrested at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.