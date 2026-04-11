Maple syrup season closes on a sweet note, despite tumultuous weather

OTTAWA — Maple syrup producers in the Ottawa region say the season has turned out better than expected, despite a rocky start and difficult weather conditions throughout the year.

Earl Stanley, owner of Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm in Edwards, Ont., said the year has been “very average,” even though the weather has been less than perfect.

“We want that freeze-thaw. We’ve had extreme warmth and extreme cold all in the same couple of days, which doesn’t prove out to be the best weather,” he said.

“Farming is the only business you run where you borrow a whole bunch of money, put it in the ground and then hope that Mother Nature cooperates. Last year was very dry so we were a little nervous what we would have for a crop this year, but it’s turned out to be all right.”

Statistics Canada reports that Canadian maple syrup producers produced 18.9 million gallons in 2025, down 5.1 per cent from the record high in 2024.

The agency’s website says Quebec is Canada’s top maple syrup-producing province and accounted for 90.0 per cent of overall production in 2025. Maple syrup is also produced in New Brunswick and Ontario.

Maple syrup was on the menu during a conversation between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Artemis II astronauts on Wednesday. The prime minister asked Canadian mission specialist Jeremy Hansen whether the crew preferred Nutella or maple syrup on their pancakes.

“Absolutely sir, I can send (American astronaut Christina Koch) to get the syrup right away, but we definitely have it on board,” said Hansen.

Stanley, whose producing season is coming to an end this weekend, said maple syrup is something Canada can “boast about.”

“Other than a little bit made in New York State and Vermont, we are the ones that produce it,” he said. “As far as tariffs go, we’re actually having more people stay at home, so hopefully that’s allowing more people to visit the farms, buy maple syrup and realize that’s a product that’s truly made in Canada.”

Joël Vaudeville, a spokesperson for the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, said while maple syrup production generally takes place between late February and late April, producers in the more southern regions have fallen behind schedule.

“The very cold temperatures in March prevented the sap from flowing,” he said. “We hope to catch up in the coming days and weeks.”

Vaudeville said the key to a good season is the alternation between freezing temperatures at night and thaws during the day.

“As long as these conditions continue, we will be able to keep producing,” he said. “It is still too early to provide a definitive overview of the maple syrup season. A final report will be available toward the end of May.”

Vaudeville said maple syrup is among the products that remain covered by the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement, known as CUSMA.

“As a result, no tariffs are imposed on Quebec maple syrup destined for American grocery stores,” he said.

In 2025, Vaudeville said, exports of maple syrup to the United States increased by 16 per cent.

“In total, 117 million pounds of maple syrup were sold to American consumers, with a value of 525 million Canadian dollars, a record.”

Karen Bedard is executive director of the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association, which represents 11 regions across the province. She said that while the season is coming to an end for producers in the southwest and southeast, the work for producers in the Sault Ste. Marie area is just beginning.

“It will be close to matching last year, but it won’t exceed last year. Last year was exceptional for us,” she said. “This year has been a little bit more challenging, just because of the weather pattern.

“It definitely won’t be a record-breaker.”

Bedard said producers aim to get two litres of sap from every tapped tree. In the north, she said, there have been reports of producers getting only 0.6 litres per tap, while producers in the southwestern region are able to get two litres.

“Looking at the long-term forecast, we were really nervous, but it’s kind of worked out,” she said. “We’re pretty much on track to have a good season, but not exceptional.”

Bedard said most of the maple syrup made by Ontario producers stays in Canada.

“Canada produces 73 per cent of the world’s maple syrup,” she said. “Ontario contributes about four per cent to that, so most of it really goes to supplying our own internal needs, so we don’t export an awful lot to the U.S.”

Hélène Alary, owner of Sucrerie Alary in Luskville, Que., said it was either too cold or too warm throughout the season and sunlight was scarce.

“We were always wondering if we’d be capable of corresponding to the needs of the customers,” she said.

As the season comes to an end, Alary said, the year’s syrup collections appear to be close to average, which is better than she expected.

“At the beginning, we really thought that it would be a very catastrophic year,” she said. “But finally, it’s okay.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press