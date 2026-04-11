Police lay charges after ‘violent threat’ sent University of Ottawa into lockdown

A special constable vehicle is seen on the campus at the University of Ottawa on April 10, 2026. CITYNEWS/Gavin Lumsden

By Kathryn Mannie, The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2026 3:23 pm.

Ottawa police say they have laid charges against a man arrested near the University of Ottawa campus Friday evening after reports about a suspicious person sent the university into a lockdown. 

Police allege the man was carrying a replica firearm and charged him with possession of a dangerous weapon and mischief.

Police say no injuries were reported and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The University of Ottawa issued a lockdown notice Friday evening warning of a violent threat on campus shortly after police say they began investigating in the area. 

The university lifted the lockdown two hours later after police made an arrest.

The University of Ottawa Students’ Union criticized the university’s response to the police investigation in a social media post late Friday night, claiming many students weren’t notified directly that the school had been placed under a lockdown. 

The union says lockdown alerts were sent to students through SecurUO, a university safety app, meaning some students were left in the dark. 

“This lack of communication meant that many students were left uncertain about the nature of the threat, whether they were in immediate danger, and what actions they should take, with some not even aware that an active situation was taking place,” the union wrote, calling on the university to develop a “clear action plan for emergency situations going forward.” 

The University of Ottawa, meanwhile, says its security app is the best way to deliver safety updates to students, and that emails aren’t a reliable way to inform the campus community of threats.

“Email cannot be relied on as a primary means of safety alerts when time is of the essence due to delivery limitations. In an emergency, this app is the most prompt and reliable way to receive emergency notifications and the latest information,” said Jesse Robichaud, a University of Ottawa spokesperson. 

Robichaud says the university prioritizes the safety of students and staff and regularly reviews and updates safety protocols.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening campus safety, we have already initiated a comprehensive review of yesterday’s emergency response,” the spokesperson said. 

Robichaud acknowledged the “anxiety, stress and feelings of powerlessness” that people experienced during the Friday lockdown and police investigation and says wellness supports and services are available for those who need it.

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