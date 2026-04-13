Ontario family mourns Canadian man killed in Israeli attack in Lebanon

An Israeli army vehicle moves through southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2026 3:35 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 4:24 pm.

The family of a Canadian man who lived in Windsor, Ont., says he was killed last week by Israeli forces outside the family’s home in southern Lebanon.

Mohamad Hussain Haidar says his 38-year-old brother Hassan Haidar went to Lebanon in November to be with his wife and five children and care for the horses he raised on family property.

He says his brother moved his wife and kids to a safer place in Lebanon and stayed behind to tend to his horses amid Israeli attacks in the region.

The brother says Haidar was on the phone with his wife last Thursday when he heard cries for help coming from outside.

He says a man who helped take care of the horses was shot by a drone and when Haidar went out to help, he was shot in the head and also killed.

Israel intensified attacks on Lebanon last week amid its renewed war with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, and the Lebanese Health Ministry said the death toll has exceeded 1,700 people since the outbreak of the war.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Global Affairs Canada about Haidar’s death.

Haidar’s sister Fatima says her parents immigrated with her and six siblings to Canada 20 years ago from Qana in Lebanon, looking to escape the armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah at the time.

“Our brother Hassan (is) the second born in this family, a very social, kind man, educated. He’s a mechanical engineer,” she told a press conference in Windsor on Monday.

“Myself and Hussein and Hassan were only a year apart in age. We grew up inseparable.”

She said her late brother was an animal lover.

“He loved his horses, and everybody that knows Hassan knows how much love and care he has for his horses,” she said.

“He had a dream of having the biggest horse farm in Lebanon. He risked his life to care for his animals that he loved and not leave them behind because he had no means of moving them to a safe place.”

She said there are “no words that can describe the pain” his death has caused.

“My brother died in the facility around his home, still on his private property trying to save another human being.”

Haidar finished an automotive technician program at St. Clair College and became a licensed mechanic before he graduated with an engineering degree at the University of Windsor, his brother said.

“He was an extremely devoted man throughout that journey, all he was doing is working super hard (for a) portion of the year,” he said, adding that Haidar spent the other part of the year with his wife and children.

With files from The Associated Press.

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