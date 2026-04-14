Air Canada ordered to pay pilots who were denied religious COVID-19 vaccine exemption

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. An arbitrator has ordered Air Canada to grant back pay to seven pilots denied religious exemptions from the airline's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted April 14, 2026 11:57 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2026 12:41 pm.

An arbitrator has ordered Air Canada to grant back pay to seven pilots denied religious exemptions from the airline’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The decision states that Air Canada violated the Canadian Human Rights Act when it placed the pilots on unpaid leave because they failed to meet the company’s bar for “sincere religious belief,” while other pilots who cleared it received more than six months of paid leave.

Air Canada had required religious objectors to submit a letter from a religious leader explaining why they could not be vaccinated.

However, arbitrator James Hayes states that the seven Christian pilots should have been granted exemptions despite presenting no letters, given their requests were “grounded in sincere religious conviction” and that proof from an authority should not be required.

The ruling orders back pay for a period spanning late October 2021 to early May 2022, after which all exempted pilots were placed on unpaid leave with benefits.

The exemptions marked one more hurdle for airlines as COVID-19 battered the travel industry amid pandemic-related travel bans that grounded flights across the globe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

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