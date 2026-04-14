Hamilton restaurant temporarily closed due to salmonella outbreak: public health

A growth of salmonella in a petri dish at IEH Laboratories Monday, May 17, 2010, in Lake Forest Park, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESSS/AP-Elaine Thompson

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted April 14, 2026 3:10 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2026 3:43 pm.

HAMILTON — A Hamilton restaurant has been temporarily shuttered as public health officials investigate an outbreak of salmonella that has sent several people to hospital.

Hamilton Public Health says nine confirmed cases of salmonella infection have so far been linked to the Piper Arms Stoney Creek location on Stone Church Road East.

Among them, seven have been hospitalized.

Officials say the confirmed cases saw symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and chills appear between March 30 and April 5.

They say the restaurant was ordered to close on Monday to support the investigation and protect public health, and inspections were carried out on Monday as well as last Friday.

Hamilton Public Health says it has worked with the operator to review food handling and sanitation practices, and has collected food samples for lab testing.

No specific issues requiring corrective action have been identified at this stage, but the closure will help ensure the restaurant is operating safely before it reopens, the agency said. No specific food item has been confirmed as the source of the illness so far.

People who ate at the restaurant and are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting or abdominal cramps should stay home to prevent spreading infection, practise good hand hygiene, report their case to Hamilton Public Health and seek medical care if the symptoms are severe or worsening, officials said.

Those who aren’t experiencing symptoms should continue to monitor their condition, wash their hands and make sure they safely handle food.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that commonly causes foodborne illness and is typically found in raw or undercooked foods such as poultry, eggs, meat and unpasteurized products, the agency said. It can also spread through contaminated products and improper food handling.

Most people recover without treatment but children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may be at greater risk of severe illness.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

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