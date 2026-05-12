2 drivers injured in early‑morning crash at Etobicoke construction zone

Officers were called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue, where a crash involving a truck working in a construction zone left debris scattered across the roadway. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 12, 2026 6:54 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2026 6:55 am.

Toronto police say two people were taken to hospital after a two‑vehicle collision in a construction area in Etobicoke early Tuesday, an incident now under investigation by the Ministry of Labour.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue, where a crash involving a truck working in a construction zone left debris scattered across the roadway.

Police say one of the vehicles was connected to the active work site, prompting the incident to be classified as an industrial accident.

A man in his 40s was transported to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries, according to police. The second driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to the Ministry of Labour, which will determine what led to the crash. Police say no information on potential charges is available at this stage.

The collision caused transit impacts in the area. The TTC reported that 37 Islington buses were detouring via The Westway, Kipling Avenue and St. Andrew Street while the scene remained active.

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