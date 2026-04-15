7‑Eleven recalls sandwiches, subs and wraps in Western Canada over Listeria concerns

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by the company, 7‑Eleven Canada Inc., and that no illnesses have been reported to date. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. © Jonathan Weiss

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 15, 2026 5:43 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 5:46 am.

A series of 7‑Eleven–branded sandwiches, subs and wraps sold across Western Canada are being recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says.

The Class 1 food recall — the agency’s most serious category — affects multiple ready‑to‑eat products distributed in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The recall covers at least 16 items, including Turkey, Ham and Swiss subs, Chicken Caesar wraps, breakfast sandwiches, pizza subs, Hungryman subs and tuna or roast‑beef wedges.

All affected products carry best‑before dates of April 12 to April 15, 2026.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by the company, 7‑Eleven Canada Inc., and that no illnesses have been reported to date. A food‑safety investigation is underway, and officials warn that additional products could be added if necessary.

Listeria contamination is particularly dangerous because the bacteria can survive and grow in refrigerated foods. While healthy individuals may experience mild symptoms, the infection can be severe — even fatal — for pregnant people, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers are urged not to eat, sell, serve or distribute any of the recalled items. Retailers are being monitored to ensure the products are removed from shelves.

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