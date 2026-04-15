Will anything change now that Carney has a majority?

After a trio of by-elections across Ontario and Quebec, Prime Minister Mark Carney has secured a majority government with 174 seats in the House of Commons. The transition from minority comes after a handful of opposition of MPs, including four from the Conversative caucus, crossed the floor to join Carney’s liberals.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Lori Turnbull to discuss Carney’s approach to party politics, whether or not Canadians will feel any change in the aftermath, and how Conversative Leader Pierre Poilievre could harness this moment for his own benefit.