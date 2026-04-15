The Big Story

Will anything change now that Carney has a majority?

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to speak at the Liberal national convention in Montreal on Saturday, April 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 15, 2026 7:16 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 7:17 am.

After a trio of by-elections across Ontario and Quebec, Prime Minister Mark Carney has secured a majority government with 174 seats in the House of Commons. The transition from minority comes after a handful of opposition of MPs, including four from the Conversative caucus, crossed the floor to join Carney’s liberals.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Lori Turnbull to discuss Carney’s approach to party politics, whether or not Canadians will feel any change in the aftermath, and how Conversative Leader Pierre Poilievre could harness this moment for his own benefit.

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