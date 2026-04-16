Weekend need-to-know: Raptors kick off their playoff run

The Toronto Raptors are back in the playoffs and that means Jurassic Park is opening up again for fans. Keep in mind, UP express service is being replaced by buses and there are service adjustments on two GO Transit lines for track work and construction.

Toronto Raptors Jurassic Park tailgate

The Raptors are back in the playoffs and their first round series kicks off this weekend.

A new playoff series means Jurassic Park is open once again. The Raptors tailgate outside of Gate 6 of the Scotiabank Arena as Toronto takes on the Cavaliers in Cleveland for Game 1 of the series.

There will be exclusive giveaways, unique activations, special guests and live programming.

Fans who wish to attend can get free mobile passes on the Toronto Raptors mobile app.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Woodbine Racetrack Opening Weekend

Racing at the Woodbine Racetrack is back this weekend with two action-packed race cards on Saturday.

The schedule for this year’s season will draw competitors from across North America and Europe with 40 graded races including the marquee events: 167th King’s Plate on August 15 and the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile on Sept. 12.

The first race of the opening weekend kicks off 1:20 p.m.

T.O. Food & Drink Fest

Come hungry and thirsty to Toronto’s Food and Drink Fest this weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

It will feature the best from local chefs and restaurants alongside winemakers, spirit, beer and cider companies. There will be three full days of tastings, classes, pairings and music alongside the Chef’s Stage where local and celebrity chefs will cook live on stage.

The event kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are two entry times on Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. before it finishes on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available here.

TIFF Next Wave Festival

The next generation of filmmakers will be on display at the TIFF Next Wave Film Festival this weekend. This year’s festival will feature nine films from seven countries, curated by the TIFF Next Wave committee made up of 12 teenagers from across the GTA.

New this year will be a Young Creators Launch Pad which will offer creators the opportunity to connect with post-secondary schools, film organizers and industry experts.

It will close off with the Young Creators Showcase featuring a short film programme and awards for the films screened at the festival.

Tickets and the schedule is available on their website. Tickets are free for anyone under 25 years old as well.

TTC/GO Transit

No TTC closures

UP Express closure

On Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, GO buses will replace UP Express trains while work to support Woodbine GO is completed. UP Express trains will be replaced by direct GO bus service between Pearson Airport Terminal 1 and Hwy 407 Bus Terminal.

There will be no UP service at Bloor, Mount Dennis and Weston stations.

Full details can be found here.

Kitchener GO line service adjustments

Starting on Saturday, April 18, Kitchener Line rail service will be temporarily modified until end of service on Sunday, April 19, to accommodate track work.

Train service is running between Kitchener and Bramalea GO. Train service will run hourly between Mount Pleasant and Bramalea GO. GO buses will run direct between Bramalea GO and Highway 407 Bus Terminal, where you can connect to TTC Line 1 (Yonge-University) service to Union Station.

There will be no GO Transit service at Malton, Etobicoke North, Weston, Mount Dennis or Bloor GO.

You can find more information here.

Barrie GO line service adjustments

On the weekend of April 18 and 19, there will be no GO Transit service between Downsview Park GO and Union Station due to planned construction.

GO trains will run as scheduled between Allandale Waterfront and Downsview Park GO.

You can find more information here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.