Habs, Sens, or Oilers? Canadians weigh-in on whose most likely to win the Stanley Cup

(Left) Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) tries to screen Ottawa Senators' goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) as the puck sails wide of the net during second period NHL action in in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/CP) -- (Right)

By Cole Fortner

Posted April 17, 2026 1:01 pm.

The Stanley Cup playoffs are starting this weekend, and three Canadian teams have a chance to end the Cup drought.

The 2026 playoffs will have the fewest number of Canadian teams since 2021, as the only representation is Edmonton, Montreal, and Ottawa. Knowing that hockey fans are extremely loyal to their team, Angus Reid spoke to fans to see if and who they might back to hoist the cup, and found that there is a divide between eastern and western Canada.

In the west, 55 per cent of those polled would rather see the Oilers win it all, while in the east, that same support backs the Canadiens.

However, accross the entire country, the Canadiens received the most support with 46 per cent, while 34 per cent of those polled backed the Oilers. The Ottawa Senators are the least supported team, coming in at 15 per cent.

Despite the temporary support for the 2026 playoffs, when asked which team was most likely to win the next Stanley Cup, 31 per cent of fans say the Canadiens are most likely, up from 14 per cent in 2025. The Oilers came in as the second most likely to break the cup drought, according to fans, coming in at 27 per cent, up from 16 per cent last year.

As for the remaining Canadian teams, eight per cent of fans say the Leafs are most likely to end the drought, while five per cent say the Canucks, and four per cent say the Senators. The Jets edged out no Canadian team ever winning the cup again, and the Flames, which all came in at three per cent.

For a complete breakdown of the Angus Reid survey, click here.

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