City of Toronto unveils names of new electric ferries

The City of Toronto has unveiled the names of its new electric ferries, set to arrive in late 2026 and early 2027.

The electric ferries will be called “Lady of the Quays,” and “Toronto Islander.”

Residents were invited to have their say on the new names, picked from a shortlist put together by a committee comprised of both City staff and community partners.

“Lady of the Quays” was the first place winner, representing 15 per cent of the total votes. It was submitted by the York Quay Neighbourhood Association. The ferry will carry passengers and vehicle and is set to arrive in late 2026.

“Toronto Islander” finished second with 11 per cent of the total votes. It was submitted by multiple groups including the Waterfront BIA and Hanlan’s Point Beach Working Group. It will arrive in 2027 and carry passengers only.

The City said they chose non-commemorative names for the shortlist with connections to nature and the unique character of the Islands.

The two new ferries are expected to cost $92 million.

“As the first new ferries in more than 60 years, they will modernize this essential service, significantly increase capacity, and support a fully zero-emissions fleet,” said Mayor Olivia Chow in a release.