Late night subway service to be extended during FIFA World Cup 2026: TTC

A TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 17, 2026 12:14 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2026 1:44 pm.

If matches go late or events go long during the FIFA World Cup 2026, the TTC says they’ve got you covered.

Subway service hours will be extended on some nights during the tournament so that “no one has to choose between staying for the final whistle and getting home safely and responsibly,” said TTC board chair Jamaal Myers

Trains on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will run late on June 17, June 23 and June 29 as well as July 5 and 6 and July 11.

The TTC says these dates were chosen because there are multiple events happening in the city on those nights, but will also extend service as needed on other nights based on service levels and demand.

“Extending subway service during the World Cup is a practical step we’re taking to support safe, reliable travel, even when matches run late. Our focus is simple: deliver the service people need, when they need it, and do it well,” said TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali in a press release.

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The announcement comes on the heels of service increases and improvements announced last month to accommodate the FIFA World Cup 2026 crowds and increased ridership on transit.

Subway service will be increased on match days, service on the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst and 504 King streetcars will be more frequent and additional service will be added on matchdays and weekend to the 29/929 Dufferin bus.

FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule in Toronto

  • Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m. – Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina OR Italy (Group B)
  • Wednesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. – Ghana vs. Panama (Group L)
  • Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. – Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire (Group E)
  • Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. – Croatia vs. Panama (Group L)
  • Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m. – Senegal vs. Bolivia OR Iraq (Group I)
  • Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. – Round of 32 (Group K Runner-up vs. Group L Runner-up)
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